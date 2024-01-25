The Fab Five of "Queer Eye." Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Here's what's new on Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu.

What we're watching: A new season of "Queer Eye" in NOLA, a new not-for-kids movie starring Snoop Dogg and a hardcore series about Colombian crime boss Griselda Blanco.

"Queer Eye" — Available now on Netflix

The intrigue: The Fab Five return to New Orleans to change lives, but we say goodbye to interior designer Bobby Berk as he leaves the series after the eighth season, Axios' Chelsea Brasted reports.

What they're saying: "Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I'll meet you all in NOLA for one final season," Berk said in a statement.

Go deeper: Meet the heroes of season eight

"The Underdoggs" — Available Friday on Prime Video

What's happening: Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps, Tika Sumpter, Kal Penn and George Lopez star in this new movie about a disgruntled former football star who decides to coach a youth football team in hopes of changing his image.

What they're saying: "I'm a big kid. I had more fun working with (the kids) then they had with me," Snoop told reporters at a press conference.

Be smart: This movie is rated R.

"Griselda" — Available now on Netflix

Driving the news: Both Netflix and Sofía Vergara, the star of this miniseries about notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco, are being sued by Blanco's relatives over their likenesses being used.

Quick takes: Vergara is convincing as Blanco, both due to her acting and the wigs, makeup and prosthetics that make her unrecognizable at times.

Of note: Most of the dialogue is in Spanish.

"Kevin James: Irregardless" — Available now on Prime Video

The "King of Queens" star covers aging, fearmongering and raising kids in this family-friendly comedy special filmed just outside Boston.

"In the Know" — Available now on Peacock

This new stop-motion animated series centers around a fictional and flawed NPR host who interviews real, live-action guests including Mike Tyson, Hugh Laurie, Nicole Byer and Jonathan Van Ness.

"Masters of the Universe: Revolution" — Available now on Netflix

This new chapter from the '80s cartoon "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" features a voice cast of heavyweights including Keith David, Mark Hamill, William Shatner and Tony Todd.

"Masters of the Air" — Available Friday on Apple TV+

Austin Butler stars in this limited series based on Donald L. Miller's book about the 100th Bomb Group, a group of men who conducted bombing raids over Nazi Germany during World War II.

"Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees" — Available now on Netflix

This concert film and comedy special hybrid is the final performance of Novak's acclaimed 90-minute stand-up set about fellatio.

"Sexy Beast" — Available now on Paramount+

This new series focuses on a pair of best friends and petty thieves in '90s East London who get involved in a high-stakes job after forming some risky new relationships.

"Expats" — Available now on Prime Video

Nicole Kidman stars in this new series based on "The Expatriates," a New York Times bestselling novel by Janice Y.K. Lee.

"Six Nations: Full Contact" — Available now on Netflix