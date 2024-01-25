Skip to main content
Scoop: Forbes union planning walkout

The union representing editorial workers at Forbes is planning to walk off the job for three days beginning Thursday at 9am ET and ending Monday at 11:59pm ET.

Why it matters: It would represent the first walkout at Forbes in its 106-year history.

Details: The Forbes editorial union is protesting what it believes are management's attempts to union-bust and slow-walk contract negotiations.

  • "We are taking this unprecedented step to show that we will not allow such disrespectful behavior towards our negotiations to continue," the union said in a statement Monday.

Context: The union, which was established with the NewsGuild of New York in 2021, has been pushing to get a contract signed with management for the past two years.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Forbes said it's "working diligently with the guild to reach a collective bargaining agreement."

  • "We are disappointed by the Union's decision to stage a walk out, but respect their right to take this action," the statement said.

The big picture: Strikes and work stoppages have become a bigger part of union negotiation tactics in recent years, as newsrooms face seemingly never-ending layoffs and cost-cutting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from the Forbes union.

