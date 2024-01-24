Tesla vehicles are displayed in a Manhattan showroom Wednesday in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla on Wednesday warned that its EV sales growth could suffer until the company comes up with a cheaper vehicle.

Why it matters: Tesla has enjoyed significant growth in recent years based largely on expanded production and deliveries of the Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

Driving the news: Tesla said in its year-end earnings document that "in 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023."

The company noted that it's between "two major growth waves" — the first being its Model 3 and Model Y, and the second being the "next-generation vehicle" to come.

Between the lines: Tesla reported net income of $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, though that included a one-time bump of $5.9 billion due to a tax matter.

Revenue totaled $25.2 billion, up 3% from a year earlier but missing S&P Capital IQ estimates of $25.8 billion.

For the year, the company's revenue was $96.8 billion, up 19%.

Worth noting: Tesla did not say when the new model will arrive, but Reuters reported that the company has told suppliers to be ready to make a car nicknamed "Redwood" beginning in 2025.