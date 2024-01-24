Tesla warns that 2024 sales growth "may be notably lower"
Tesla on Wednesday warned that its EV sales growth could suffer until the company comes up with a cheaper vehicle.
Why it matters: Tesla has enjoyed significant growth in recent years based largely on expanded production and deliveries of the Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.
Driving the news: Tesla said in its year-end earnings document that "in 2024, our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023."
- The company noted that it's between "two major growth waves" — the first being its Model 3 and Model Y, and the second being the "next-generation vehicle" to come.
Between the lines: Tesla reported net income of $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter, though that included a one-time bump of $5.9 billion due to a tax matter.
- Revenue totaled $25.2 billion, up 3% from a year earlier but missing S&P Capital IQ estimates of $25.8 billion.
- For the year, the company's revenue was $96.8 billion, up 19%.
Worth noting: Tesla did not say when the new model will arrive, but Reuters reported that the company has told suppliers to be ready to make a car nicknamed "Redwood" beginning in 2025.
- Widely expected to be the company's most affordable model yet, it won't have many bells and whistles, CEO Elon Musk has said.