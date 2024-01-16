Elon Musk is threatening to pursue AI initiatives on his own if Tesla's board doesn't give him more stock in the company — and hence more control over its future.

Why it matters: AI is central to Tesla's market valuation — and without it, investors would likely see the stock as less valuable.

Driving the news: Musk said on X that he wants voting control over a quarter of Tesla's stock — which would be up from the 13% he currently holds.

"I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control," he said. "Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned. Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla."

Context: The demand comes after his stake in the company, previously around 22%, was reduced when he offloaded shares to partially fund his $40 billion acquisition of Twitter.

It also comes as Musk awaits the outcome of a trial in Delaware over a shareholder lawsuit challenging his current compensation package as excessive.

What they're saying: "﻿We view Musk's demands as posturing ahead of the Delaware court ruling," CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson tells Axios.

Keep in mind: Tesla investors naturally believe in Elon's leadership — but they also won't want their shares to be diluted.

And the company can't introduce a dual-class share structure, a la how the Ford family controls 40% of Ford Motor Co. despite owning a much smaller share of the company.

As a result, Musk is "likely to meet some pushback from the board and other shareholders," Nelson says.

Threat level: Tesla can't afford to fall behind on AI, which is central to its self-driving car technology, its supercomputing plans and its humanoid ambitions.

It's "key to our bullish thesis that all AI initiatives be kept within Tesla," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives writes in a research note.

Quick take: The problem for Tesla is that Musk has a long-established track record of pursuing side projects, which suggests his threat may not be empty.

Last year he formed a startup, X.ai, to compete with ChatGPT creator OpenAI and other tech companies.

Yes, but: "We believe the Board and Musk will be able to resolve this issue over the next 3-6 months and ultimately all AI initiatives will be kept within Tesla," Ives concludes.

What to watch for: How the Delaware ruling affects Musk's blueprint.