SCOTUS clears Alabama to execute inmate via untested nitrogen gas method

An untested execution method via nitrogen gas was effectively approved by the Supreme Court by denying a death row inmate's petition, clearing Alabama to proceed with the scheduled execution.

The big picture: Kenneth Eugene Smith will be the first person in the U.S. executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a method that human rights experts warned could be "painful and humiliating," despite his pleas to several courts requesting otherwise.

The Supreme Court rejected Smith's application for a delay in carrying out the court order and denied his petition for the high court to review the case.

His execution is scheduled for Thursday.

Context: Smith was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1996.

A previous execution attempt via lethal injection failed after Alabama Department of Corrections officials couldn't access his veins.

Zoom in: Smith said in a court document that a second attempt to execute him following the failed one "would violate his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment."

Nitrogen gas will be administered to Smith via a mask and breathing tube, which will slowly deprive him of oxygen.

The method has not been used in an execution in the U.S., and human rights experts have said it could ultimately be degrading or torturous.

"I am worried that we have told Alabama that these risks could happen — will happen — just like we warned them last year," Smith told the New York Times in an email. "And they will do nothing to prevent these dangers from happening."

