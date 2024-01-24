SCOTUS clears Alabama to execute inmate via untested nitrogen gas method
An untested execution method via nitrogen gas was effectively approved by the Supreme Court by denying a death row inmate's petition, clearing Alabama to proceed with the scheduled execution.
The big picture: Kenneth Eugene Smith will be the first person in the U.S. executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a method that human rights experts warned could be "painful and humiliating," despite his pleas to several courts requesting otherwise.
- The Supreme Court rejected Smith's application for a delay in carrying out the court order and denied his petition for the high court to review the case.
- His execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Context: Smith was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1996.
- A previous execution attempt via lethal injection failed after Alabama Department of Corrections officials couldn't access his veins.
Zoom in: Smith said in a court document that a second attempt to execute him following the failed one "would violate his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment."
- Nitrogen gas will be administered to Smith via a mask and breathing tube, which will slowly deprive him of oxygen.
- The method has not been used in an execution in the U.S., and human rights experts have said it could ultimately be degrading or torturous.
- "I am worried that we have told Alabama that these risks could happen — will happen — just like we warned them last year," Smith told the New York Times in an email. "And they will do nothing to prevent these dangers from happening."
