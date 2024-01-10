Alabama inmate will be first person in U.S. executed via nitrogen gas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama

An inmate in Alabama will be the first person executed with nitrogen gas, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

Why it matters: This untested hypoxia execution method, the first of its kind in the U.S., could prove to be "painful and humiliating," human rights experts said.

"Hypoxia is a state in which oxygen is not available in sufficient amounts at the tissue level to maintain adequate homeostasis," per research in the National Institutes of Health.

Background: Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 1996.

A jury sentenced him to life without parole in an 11-1 vote, but a trial judge overruled the jury's recommendation and sentenced him to death.

Context: Smith filed a "method-of-execution action" in 2022 that challenged Alabama's lethal injection protocol. In it, he said nitrogen hypoxia was his preferred alternative, a court document said.

Smith's request was denied, but his Alabama Department of Corrections officials couldn't access his veins for the lethal injection.

A nitrogen hypoxia execution protocol was approved by John Hamm, Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner, in August.

execution protocol was approved by John Hamm, Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner, in August. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R.) set Smith's execution for a 36-hour time frame Jan. 25-26.

Threat level: United Nations human rights experts warned that the execution method is untested and could "subject him to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or even torture."

The execution method is administered via a mask and breathing tube to control the gas, which slowly deprives the person of oxygen, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

"The State has not provided Mr. Smith or the public with a copy of the full, unredacted protocol, raising concerns about Mr. Smith serving as a "test subject" for the novel execution method," per the American Bar Association.

The bottom line: Smith has objected to the nitrogen hypoxia execution.

Improper mask placement or size "could result in the infiltration of oxygen inside the mask, thereby increasing time to unconsciousness and increasing the risk of dire consequences such as a vegetative state, a stroke, or the painful sensation of suffocation," Smith said, per a court filing.

He requested to wear a custom-fit mask, to be allowed to say prayers and final statements before wearing the mask and to be provided a mechanism to remove carbon dioxide from the mask, among other measures.

"Alternatively, Smith alleges the Defendants should execute him by firing squad," a court filing said.

Go deeper: Death penalty opinions shift as Tennessee reworks protocol