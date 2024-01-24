High-income Americans are feeling really great

Data: Morning Consult Axios Inequality Index; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer sentiment rose across income groups in January — and it surged the most among those earning more than $100,000, according to Morning Consult polling out Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: It's just the latest sign of a turnaround in Americans' dour economic mood.

Zoom in: Sentiment among the highest earners, in particular, is highly correlated with the stock market. And the S&P 500 has been on a tear lately — just hitting a new high.

Vibes among the $100k+ crowd have also improved because job insecurity has fallen, says John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult. Fears about layoffs retreated after the end of 2023, he said.

"And if they're reading the financial news, I think increasingly people are expecting a soft landing," he said.

The bottom line: You don't need an economics degree for this one. Making more money boosts one's mood.