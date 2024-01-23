America's IPO window is reopening

Wall Street's IPO drought may finally be ending.

The big picture: The revival — which took off this month — is being driven by strong stock market performance, with the S&P 500 recently hitting a fresh record and improving economic sentiments.

Driving the news: Two U.S. health care companies, BrightSpring and CG Oncology, are expected to go public this week, with plans to raise more than $1 billion in aggregate.

BrightSpring is a Louisville, Kentucky-based home and community-based health care services provider owned by private equity giant KKR, which could be valued north of $3 billion.

CG Oncology is an Irvine, California-based developer of immunotherapies for bladder cancer, which would be worth around $1 billion if it prices its IPO in the middle of its anticipated range.

Elsewhere: Amer Sports, the Finnish maker of Wilson tennis rackets and other sports gear, will hit the road this week to raise around $1.7 billion in an IPO. There's also a Reuters report that Reddit will launch its long-awaited offering in March.

Earlier this month, Woodstock, Georgia-based homebuilder Smith Douglas went public, and Kazakhstani super-app Kaspi.kz raised $1 billion in a Nasdaq float.

By the numbers: Over 100 companies raised $19.4 billion in U.S. IPOs last year, according to Renaissance Capital.