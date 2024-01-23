Currency weakness strikes China, but helps Japan
China's yuan and Japan's yen both slumped over the last year, with decidedly different outcomes for stock investors in the two Asian economic giants.
Why it matters: The divergent performance between Chinese and Japanese shares over the last year reflects the broader shifts in the global economy that have emerged post-COVID.
Driving the news: Japanese stocks hit a new 34-year high on Monday and are now less than 10% away from the boom-era high they touched in 1990.
- Meanwhile, shares in mainland China had another ugly day, with the Shanghai Composite index dropping 2.7%, the worst day since April 2022.
- The broad index of mainland shares is down roughly 20% over the last year.
Between the lines: One way to understand the difference between the two countries is by looking at the currencies. Both have fallen more than 10% against the dollar over the last two years.
Yes, but: In Japan, the decline of the yen has boosted corporate earnings and confidence in the country's traditionally important export business with the U.S.
- A weaker currency was also traditionally a boon for Chinese exporters too.
- But tensions with the U.S., where the Biden administration has kept Trump-era restrictions on some Chinese exports in place, means the impact of a weakening yuan won't do as much to help reinvigorate the struggling Chinese economy as it once might have.
The bottom line: If anything the Chinese government has appeared concerned that the yuan's weakness might go too far, amid a surge of capital outflows from the country.
- On Monday, Chinese banks appeared to make organized moves to prop up the yuan.