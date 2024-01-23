CSU and faculty reach tentative agreement on day 1 of 5-day strike
The California State University and the union representing the CSU faculty announced late Monday they had reached a tentative agreement — ending the systemwide strike at 23 campuses.
Why it matters: The strike involving some 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches at the nation's largest four-year public university system began on Monday was due to last for five days.
The big picture: The California Faculty Association launched the strike as the union resumed contract negotiations this week as it pushed for a 12% per year increase for the salaries of all faculty.
- "In an email to faculty members, union leaders said the agreement includes a 5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, among other benefits," the Los Angeles Times reports.
- The CSU said in an emailed statement late Sunday that students should look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes following the agreement.
What they're saying: CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement she's "extremely pleased" with the deal "that will end the strike immediately" and enable the college to "fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability."
Meanwhile, the union said in an Instagram post: "In case anyone forgot, STRIKES WORK! After months of negotiations and two strike actions, our movement for a #betterCSU has paid off!"
