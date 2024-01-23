Skip to main content
Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CSU and faculty reach tentative agreement on day 1 of 5-day strike

Members of the California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 faculty members across the 23-campus CSU system, at the start of thestrike on Monday. Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

The California State University and the union representing the CSU faculty announced late Monday they had reached a tentative agreement — ending the systemwide strike at 23 campuses.

Why it matters: The strike involving some 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches at the nation's largest four-year public university system began on Monday was due to last for five days.

The big picture: The California Faculty Association launched the strike as the union resumed contract negotiations this week as it pushed for a 12% per year increase for the salaries of all faculty.

  • "In an email to faculty members, union leaders said the agreement includes a 5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, among other benefits," the Los Angeles Times reports.
  • The CSU said in an emailed statement late Sunday that students should look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes following the agreement.

What they're saying: CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement she's "extremely pleased" with the deal "that will end the strike immediately" and enable the college to "fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability."

Meanwhile, the union said in an Instagram post: "In case anyone forgot, STRIKES WORK! After months of negotiations and two strike actions, our movement for a #betterCSU has paid off!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

