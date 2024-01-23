Members of the California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 faculty members across the 23-campus CSU system, at the start of thestrike on Monday. Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

The California State University and the union representing the CSU faculty announced late Monday they had reached a tentative agreement — ending the systemwide strike at 23 campuses.

Why it matters: The strike involving some 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches at the nation's largest four-year public university system began on Monday was due to last for five days.

The big picture: The California Faculty Association launched the strike as the union resumed contract negotiations this week as it pushed for a 12% per year increase for the salaries of all faculty.

"In an email to faculty members, union leaders said the agreement includes a 5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, among other benefits," the Los Angeles Times reports.

The CSU said in an emailed statement late Sunday that students should look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes following the agreement.

What they're saying: CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a statement she's "extremely pleased" with the deal "that will end the strike immediately" and enable the college to "fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system's long-term financial sustainability."

Meanwhile, the union said in an Instagram post: "In case anyone forgot, STRIKES WORK! After months of negotiations and two strike actions, our movement for a #betterCSU has paid off!"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.