Top House Democrat seeks DOJ probe of AI-generated Biden robocalls

A leading House Democrat is urging the Department of Justice to open an investigation into an AI-generated robocalls featuring President Biden's voice urging New Hampshire Democrats not to vote in Tuesday's primary.

Why it matters: The government is trying to keep pace with and regulate rapidly advancing AI technology, particularly when it comes to areas like advertising and the spread of information.

Driving the news: The robocalls, reported by NBC News, used an imitation of Biden's voice to urge New Hampshire voters to "save your vote for the November election."

"Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," it said.

A spokesperson for Biden's write-in campaign in New Hampshire told Axios' April Rubin the calls were "deep fake disinformation designed to harm Joe Biden, suppress votes, and damage our democracy."

The New Hampshire state attorney general's office is investigating the matter, according to NBC.

The latest: House Administration Committee ranking member Joseph Morelle (D-N.Y.), in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, urged the DOJ to "immediately" open an investigation into the robocalls.

"This clear bid to interfere in the New Hampshire primary demands a thorough investigation and a forceful response from federal officials to deter further AI-based attacks that will disrupt American democracy and disenfranchise American voters," he wrote.

The big picture: Morelle's letter comes as lawmakers in both parties and chambers are rushing to try to craft regulations to minimize the harmful effects of the recent explosion in AI development.