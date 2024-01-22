Debt as share of GDP for select economies

Source: International Monetary Fund; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

The world's richest economy is piling on more debt, with no end in sight as the stakes get higher.

Why it matters: The U.S. public debt surged during the pandemic and recently passed $34 trillion — a record even when accounting for inflation, according to recent data.

Public borrowing is expected to set records this year in many of the world's major economies.

Between the lines: As Washington bickers, the long-term solvency of entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security remains an open question.

Another fight over the debt ceiling looms early next year. An agreement reached to raise it last May expires in January 2025.

By the numbers: In the last century, the U.S. federal debt has risen from an inflation-adjusted $403 billion in 1923 to $33.17 trillion in 2023.

The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio surpassed 100% in 2013 and currently stands at 123%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Zoom in: The U.S. has plenty of company. Virtually every other major government across the world has aggressively tapped into global debt markets.