1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Musk drama, Cybertruck numbers: What to watch for in Tesla's earnings report
There'll be plenty to talk about when Tesla reports fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday, with its competitive position under threat.
Why it matters: Chinese automaker BYD bested Tesla as the world's bestselling electric vehicle (EV) company last year, despite Tesla boosting deliveries by nearly 20%.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest drama:
- I wouldn't be shocked to see questions on the analysts' call about his threat to pursue AI initiatives outside Tesla if the board doesn't give him more stock.
Sales and product outlook:
- Deliveries rose 38% last year — hefty but short of Musk's previously stated 50% annual target.
- Watch for news (or at least tea leaves) on how the Cybertruck ramp is proceeding, and long-promised — and long-delayed — plans for a low-cost vehicle.
Margins, margins, margins:
- Rounds of price-cutting to juice sales — which hit a new record in Q4 — have been coming at the expense of per-vehicle profits.
- Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein writes that Tesla's overall business has some tailwinds as lower prices were partially offset by lower material costs and record deliveries.
- He adds that "growing profitability of the energy generation and storage segments should help companywide margins."
Ripped from the headlines:
- I'll also be watching for questions about Hertz hitting the brakes on its EV plans, given that Tesla's a major supplier.
- Tesla and other EV makers are also facing criticism for battery and charger woes in the recent Arctic blast.