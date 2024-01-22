Share on email (opens in new window)

Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates at Stanford Maples Pavilion after a game against the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 19 in Palo Alto, California. Photo: Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer became on Sunday the winningest coach in college basketball history.

The big picture: VanDerveer surpassed the record of the recently retired Duke men's coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd win when Stanford Cardinal beat the visiting Oregon State 65-56 on Sunday.

What they're saying: "A legend of the game with an undeniable impact on the sport," the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team said in a post to X after the 70-year-old VanDerveer's achievement.

"45 seasons. 25 conference regular season titles. 15 conference tournament crowns. 14 Final Four appearances. 3 National Championships. The longevity is inspiring. The dedication is unmatched. The love for the game is overflowing. And the numbers are staggering," the Stanford team said in an online post, titled "Only her."

Of note: VanDerveer tied with Krzyzewski on Friday night when she guided her side past the University of Oregon with a 88-63 win.

Krzyzewski in a video message shared Sunday congratulated VanDerveer on her "amazing achievement," adding: "What's even more amazing is the manner in which you achieved so many victories ... You've been such a great representative for our great sport."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.