Ohai.ai, a venture-backed startup from Care.com founder and former CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo, has emerged from stealth to help households stay organized, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The company believes that its virtual assistance platform, dubbed "O," can lighten the mental load of family schedule management and task delegation.

How it works: Artificial intelligence and humans power O.

Within the free, basic tier, O offers daily schedule summaries and alerts for calendar openings and conflicts with connected family members.

For $25 a month, customers can also use O to scan texts, photos, emails and other documents to add events to calendars automatically; delegate tasks like pickups and drop-offs; and make appointments by phone.

The intrigue: Most tasks are completed by AI right now, the company says.

For tasks where humans have to be involved — such as booking appointments — Ohai.ai says AI is being trained "in parallel."

The big picture: The mission of Ohai.ai — branded to sound like an uplifting greeting, "Oh hi!" — reflects Lirio Marcelo's longtime focus on caregivers.

She launched Care.com, a platform that connects families to various household providers, nearly 20 years ago after her experience of having to care for a young child and ill parent at the same time.

at the same time. Since leaving the company three years ago as then-chairwoman following brand conglomerate IAC's acquisition, Lirio Marcelo became a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates and a founding board member of The Asian American Foundation.

From a leadership perspective, Lirio Marcelo says she's much "chiller" this second time around.

She's working with people she's worked with in the past and she knows now what to ignore — like details on a homepage that may or may not drive conversion.

What they're saying: While the virtual assistant economy has become saturated, Lirio Marcelo says Ohai.ai is focused on "specific communication issues and coordination" within family dynamics.

This includes divorced parents and siblings that have to look after a parent, she says.

"Some people will say, it's narrow in my focus, but I actually think that the total addressable market of this is massive," she adds.

"It's actually bigger than Care.com's, because it's not just people who are comfortable outsourcing care ... every family needs to coordinate everyday care for their loved ones."

By the numbers: Ohai.ai is fully remote and currently has about 20 full-time employees, including former Care.com senior leaders Lauren Tornow and Ragini Pathak, as well as five human assistants.

With $6 million raised in seed financing c0-led by Eniac Ventures and LifeX Ventures, Lirio Marcelo says the company has "plenty of runway" to get to an A round.

What to watch: "Ohai.ai reminds me of Uber, where I was one of the first angel investors," Nihal Mehta, co-founder of Eniac Ventures, tells Axios.