DHS raids Chinese car parts maker's U.S. headquarters

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant last week at the Ohio-based U.S. subsidiary of Qingdao Sunsong, a Chinese automobile parts manufacturer that a congressional committee has accused of trade fraud.

The big picture: There is growing concern among lawmakers that Chinese companies are evading U.S. tariffs.

What's happening: DHS agents searched the premises of Harco Manufacturing Group in Moraine, Ohio on Thursday, Dayton Daily News and other local news reported.

Sunsong Holdings acquired Harco Manufacturing Group in 2015.

The search was held at 3535 Kettering Boulevard, the address of Harco's plant, and the same address that Sunsong North America lists on its website.

What they're saying: The search was "part of an ongoing federal investigation," a DHS spokesperson told Dayton Daily News.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sunsong North America and Harco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Details: In September, members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party wrote a letter to DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that accused Qingdao Sunsong of moving some of its production to Thailand in order to evade U.S. tariffs.

The letter cited Qingdao Sunsong's public filings, which state the company's products are subject to U.S. import tariffs of 25% imposed on certain goods made in China and that "in order to reduce tariff costs, the issuer has accelerated production in Thailand."

In the letter, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) call Sunsong's activities a "case of blatant trade fraud that is having a catastrophic impact on American manufacturers."

"The use of transshipment to evade United States tariffs is a serious violation of U.S. law and undermines American economic and national security," the lawmakers wrote.

Background: The Biden administration has kept many of the tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on China beginning in 2018.