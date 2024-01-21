Skip to main content
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's nomination scorecard

Nominations for Senate-confirmed positions in first three years of office
Data: Partnership for Public Services; Note: Includes civilian positions but excludes federal judges, U.S. attorneys and U.S. marshals; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three years into his term, President Biden is outpacing former President Trump in stocking the federal government with political appointees.

  • But he's lagging behind his other two predecessors, according to data compiled by the Partnership for Public Services.

Why it matters: Presidents have about 1,200 political positions to give to party loyalists and government experts that require Senate confirmation.

  • Those officials — from ambassadors to general counsels — work closely with the federal bureaucracy to implement the president's agenda.

By the numbers: At the end of 2023, Biden had sent the Senate 919 nominees and has seen 707 confirmed.

  • For Trump at a similar point in his presidency, it was 879 nominees and 680 confirmations.
  • President George W. Bush outpaced them both, with 1,095 nominees and 945 confirmations.

