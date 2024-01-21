Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Partnership for Public Services; Note: Includes civilian positions but excludes federal judges, U.S. attorneys and U.S. marshals; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three years into his term, President Biden is outpacing former President Trump in stocking the federal government with political appointees.

But he's lagging behind his other two predecessors, according to data compiled by the Partnership for Public Services.

Why it matters: Presidents have about 1,200 political positions to give to party loyalists and government experts that require Senate confirmation.

Those officials — from ambassadors to general counsels — work closely with the federal bureaucracy to implement the president's agenda.

By the numbers: At the end of 2023, Biden had sent the Senate 919 nominees and has seen 707 confirmed.

For Trump at a similar point in his presidency, it was 879 nominees and 680 confirmations.

President George W. Bush outpaced them both, with 1,095 nominees and 945 confirmations.

