49 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden's nomination scorecard
Three years into his term, President Biden is outpacing former President Trump in stocking the federal government with political appointees.
- But he's lagging behind his other two predecessors, according to data compiled by the Partnership for Public Services.
Why it matters: Presidents have about 1,200 political positions to give to party loyalists and government experts that require Senate confirmation.
- Those officials — from ambassadors to general counsels — work closely with the federal bureaucracy to implement the president's agenda.
By the numbers: At the end of 2023, Biden had sent the Senate 919 nominees and has seen 707 confirmed.
- For Trump at a similar point in his presidency, it was 879 nominees and 680 confirmations.
- President George W. Bush outpaced them both, with 1,095 nominees and 945 confirmations.