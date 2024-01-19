Cuomo sues New York AG in bid to attain witness statements from harassment probe
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office on Thursday, requesting dozens of witness statements from the sexual harassment investigation into him.
Driving the news: Cuomo claimed in the lawsuit that James has refused to release the requested materials, which include about 180 witness statements, citing various privileges.
- The suit states that Cuomo needs the materials to defend himself in two sexual harassment lawsuits "that stem directly" from James' investigation and subsequent report.
What they're saying: "The Report was a one-sided, deeply flawed ambush of Governor Cuomo, who denies having sexually harassed anyone," the suit alleges.
- The complaint also says "the public has both a right and interest in knowing" about the work in the investigation and "the significant and impactful decisions in issuing the consequential Report" that led to his resignation.
- The AG's office said it's not commenting on the investigation.
Of note: In July last year, a judge denied Cuomo's attempt to access documents, writing "they are protected by various privileges and because they enjoy sovereign immunity."
Catch up quick: Cuomo previously filed a state ethics complaint against James in 2022, accusing her of deliberately mishandling the investigation that found that he sexually harassed multiple former and current government employees.
- He resigned from his post after the investigation.