Cuomo sues New York AG in bid to attain witness statements from harassment probe

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press briefing in New York on Aug. 2, 2021. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James and her office on Thursday, requesting dozens of witness statements from the sexual harassment investigation into him.

Driving the news: Cuomo claimed in the lawsuit that James has refused to release the requested materials, which include about 180 witness statements, citing various privileges.

The suit states that Cuomo needs the materials to defend himself in two sexual harassment lawsuits "that stem directly" from James' investigation and subsequent report.

What they're saying: "The Report was a one-sided, deeply flawed ambush of Governor Cuomo, who denies having sexually harassed anyone," the suit alleges.

The complaint also says "the public has both a right and interest in knowing" about the work in the investigation and "the significant and impactful decisions in issuing the consequential Report" that led to his resignation.

The AG's office said it's not commenting on the investigation.

Of note: In July last year, a judge denied Cuomo's attempt to access documents, writing "they are protected by various privileges and because they enjoy sovereign immunity."

Catch up quick: Cuomo previously filed a state ethics complaint against James in 2022, accusing her of deliberately mishandling the investigation that found that he sexually harassed multiple former and current government employees.

He resigned from his post after the investigation.

