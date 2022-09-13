Cuomo files ethics complaint against New York AG

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday filed a state ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: Cuomo is accusing James of deliberately mishandling the investigation that found that he sexually harassed multiple former and current government employees.

The former New York governor filed the complaint before an attorney grievance committee in the state’s court system that disciplines lawyers found to have violated professional conduct, per the Times.

Background: There are several sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo, who maintains his innocence but resigned amid the controversy in August 2021.

What he's saying: "AG James cynically manipulated a legal process for personal, political gain," Cuomo alleges in the complaint.

"AG James purposefully inserted herself in an investigation which posed a clear conflict of interest and then misled the public to create a political situation forcing my resignation," he continued.

The other side: “Attorney General James, Joon Kim, and Anne Clark hold themselves to the highest ethical standards," a spokesperson for the office of the attorney general told Axios.