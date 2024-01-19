Biden speaks to Netanyahu for first time in nearly a month

President Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in nearly a month on Friday and discussed the ongoing war in Gaza and regional escalation.

Why it matters: The last time the two leaders spoke was on Dec. 23, when a frustrated Biden ended the call by saying the "conversation is over" and hanging up the phone. In the first two months of the war, the two leaders had talked almost every other day.

What they're saying: A senior Israeli official told Axios Biden and Netanyahu spoke for about 40 minutes. "The call was good," the official said.

Netanyahu briefed Biden on IDF military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and "reiterated Israel's commitment to achieving the goals of the war, including releasing the hostages," the official added.

The White House said the two leaders discussed "the latest developments in Israel and Gaza," but did not immediately elaborate.

The big picture: Biden has grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu over the Israeli leader's rejection of most of the administration's recent requests related to the war in Gaza, U.S. officials previously told Axios.

During the two leaders' previous call on Dec. 23, Biden got frustrated when Netanyahu rejected his request to release the Palestinian tax revenues Israel has been withholding.

State of play: The Israeli security cabinet on Thursday discussed the same plan for releasing the tax revenues.