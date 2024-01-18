Meta begins training Llama 3, reshuffles AI responsibilities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company has started training Llama 3, the next generation of its primary generative AI model. He also reaffirmed the company's commitment to releasing its AI models via open source — when possible — and said the company is once again shaking up its AI org chart.

Why it matters: Zuckerberg says the moves are designed to help the company build artificial general intelligence systems that will give its products more human-like capabilities in coming years.

What they're saying: "We've come to this view that, in order to build the products that we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence," Zuckerberg told the Verge. "I think that's important to convey because a lot of the best researchers want to work on the more ambitious problems."

Details: Zuckerberg posted a video to Instagram outlining his goals as well as the changes to the org chart.