Blinken stuck in Switzerland after Boeing malfunction: reports

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken during a conversation session at the World Economic Forum on Jan. 17. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken couldn't fly back to the U.S. from Davos as planned Wednesday because of a critical aircraft error with a modified Boeing 737, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Boeing has faced reputation challenges and cratering share prices following a deluge of bad news concerning its 737 Max jets.

  • A previously detected oxygen leak made the jet unsafe to fly, per Bloomberg.
  • Blinken had been attending the World Economic Forum. He was supposed to fly on the C-40, a U.S. Air Force aircraft assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Rose Riley, a spokesperson for the Air Force said.
  • Boeing did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: This is another bad headline for Boeing, but appears to be unrelated to the issues with the 737 Max.

  • The aircraft Blinken was due to fly on was not a 737 Max, per the reports.
  • Boeing 737 Max 9 jets were grounded on Jan. 6 and will remain so until "enhanced inspections" are completed, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Loose bolts were found on the plugged exit doors of several planes.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.

