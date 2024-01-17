Blinken stuck in Switzerland after Boeing malfunction: reports

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken during a conversation session at the World Economic Forum on Jan. 17. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken couldn't fly back to the U.S. from Davos as planned Wednesday because of a critical aircraft error with a modified Boeing 737, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Boeing has faced reputation challenges and cratering share prices following a deluge of bad news concerning its 737 Max jets.

A previously detected oxygen leak made the jet unsafe to fly, per Bloomberg.

Blinken had been attending the World Economic Forum. He was supposed to fly on the C-40, a U.S. Air Force aircraft assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Rose Riley, a spokesperson for the Air Force said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: This is another bad headline for Boeing, but appears to be unrelated to the issues with the 737 Max.

The aircraft Blinken was due to fly on was not a 737 Max, per the reports.

Boeing 737 Max 9 jets were grounded on Jan. 6 and will remain so until "enhanced inspections" are completed, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Loose bolts were found on the plugged exit doors of several planes.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.