Blinken stuck in Switzerland after Boeing malfunction: reports
Secretary of State Tony Blinken couldn't fly back to the U.S. from Davos as planned Wednesday because of a critical aircraft error with a modified Boeing 737, multiple outlets reported.
The big picture: Boeing has faced reputation challenges and cratering share prices following a deluge of bad news concerning its 737 Max jets.
- A previously detected oxygen leak made the jet unsafe to fly, per Bloomberg.
- Blinken had been attending the World Economic Forum. He was supposed to fly on the C-40, a U.S. Air Force aircraft assigned to Joint Base Andrews, Rose Riley, a spokesperson for the Air Force said.
- Boeing did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Between the lines: This is another bad headline for Boeing, but appears to be unrelated to the issues with the 737 Max.
- The aircraft Blinken was due to fly on was not a 737 Max, per the reports.
- Boeing 737 Max 9 jets were grounded on Jan. 6 and will remain so until "enhanced inspections" are completed, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Loose bolts were found on the plugged exit doors of several planes.
