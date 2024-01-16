Jake Sullivan to deliver Davos speech on Gaza, Ukraine and China

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will deliver a speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and lay out the Biden administration's approach to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine as well as U.S.-China competition.

Why it matters: Sullivan's speech comes as the administration seems to be struggling to make progress in two wars in which it's highly invested.

In Gaza, President Biden is becoming more and more frustrated with the Israeli government's policy — and with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Ukraine, the administration still hasn't been able to get a deal with Congress to fund additional military aid, which could leave an opening for Russia.

U.S. allies in the West and the Middle East are increasingly raising questions about America's handling of both crises.

Zoom in: A White House official said Sullivan will provide an overview of how the U.S. has approached the war in Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the unrest in other parts of the Middle East, and America's relationship with China.

On the wars, Sullivan will argue that "the U.S. and like-minded partners are determined to show that aggression will fail and tough-minded diplomacy can succeed," the official said.

Regarding China, Biden's national security adviser will continue to make the case "that the U.S. does not seek conflict, instead we will continue to compete vigorously to shape the future of the international system," the official added.

State of play: The White House official said Sullivan will also describe the Biden administration's proactive agenda when it comes to economics and technology and stress that the U.S. is the country best positioned to shape the coming decades and bring value to countries around the world.