Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" kicks off Thursday in Denver and is scheduled to visit a total of 18 cities, including several back-to-back nights.

Why it matters: It's the hip-hop stars' first full-blown tour together .

State of play: Concertgoers should expect a lengthy set from Drake.

The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour, which featured a setlist of more than 40 songs.

Drake is likely to include songs from his most recent album, "For All the Dogs," released Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, J. Cole will serve as the opening act, a role rapper 21 Savage filled for Drake last year.

Between the lines: Like he did with 21 Savage, Drake is likely to bring out Cole during the end of the former's headlining set.

The two have collaborated on several songs together — most recently the No. 1 hit "First Person Shooter" and "Evil Ways", from "For All the Dogs."

What we're watching: There shouldn't be a bad seat in the house as the tour features a stage that rotates 360 degrees.

If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows but prices at most venues start above the $100 mark.

Jan. 18, 19 — Denver (Ball Arena)

Jan. 22, 23 — San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)

Jan. 25, 26 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)

Jan. 29, 30 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

Feb. 2, 4 — Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)

Feb. 7, 8 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)

Feb. 12, 13 — St. Louis (Enterprise Arena)

Feb. 16, 17 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Feb. 20, 21 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

Feb. 24, 25 — Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Feb. 27, 28 — Buffalo, New York (KeyBank Center)

March 2, 3 — Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)

March 5 — Memphis, Tennessee (FedExForum)

March 10 — Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)

March 14, 15 — Belmont Park, New York (UBS Arena)*

March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center)*

March 23, 24 — Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)*

March 27 — Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena at BJCC)*

* Shows are without J. Cole