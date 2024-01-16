Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Business

What to know about Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur" tour

Drake. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" kicks off Thursday in Denver and is scheduled to visit a total of 18 cities, including several back-to-back nights.

Why it matters: It's the hip-hop stars' first full-blown tour together .

State of play: Concertgoers should expect a lengthy set from Drake.

  • The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour, which featured a setlist of more than 40 songs.
  • Drake is likely to include songs from his most recent album, "For All the Dogs," released Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, J. Cole will serve as the opening act, a role rapper 21 Savage filled for Drake last year.

Between the lines: Like he did with 21 Savage, Drake is likely to bring out Cole during the end of the former's headlining set.

What we're watching: There shouldn't be a bad seat in the house as the tour features a stage that rotates 360 degrees.

If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows but prices at most venues start above the $100 mark.

  • Jan. 18, 19 — Denver (Ball Arena)
  • Jan. 22, 23 — San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)
  • Jan. 25, 26 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)
  • Jan. 29, 30 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
  • Feb. 2, 4 — Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)
  • Feb. 7, 8 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
  • Feb. 12, 13 — St. Louis (Enterprise Arena)
  • Feb. 16, 17 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
  • Feb. 20, 21 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
  • Feb. 24, 25 — Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
  • Feb. 27, 28 — Buffalo, New York (KeyBank Center)
  • March 2, 3 — Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)
  • March 5 — Memphis, Tennessee (FedExForum)
  • March 10 — Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)
  • March 14, 15 — Belmont Park, New York (UBS Arena)*
  • March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center)*
  • March 23, 24 — Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)*
  • March 27 — Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena at BJCC)*

* Shows are without J. Cole

