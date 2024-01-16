What to know about Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur" tour
Drake and J. Cole's "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" kicks off Thursday in Denver and is scheduled to visit a total of 18 cities, including several back-to-back nights.
Why it matters: It's the hip-hop stars' first full-blown tour together .
State of play: Concertgoers should expect a lengthy set from Drake.
- The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour, which featured a setlist of more than 40 songs.
- Drake is likely to include songs from his most recent album, "For All the Dogs," released Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, J. Cole will serve as the opening act, a role rapper 21 Savage filled for Drake last year.
Between the lines: Like he did with 21 Savage, Drake is likely to bring out Cole during the end of the former's headlining set.
- The two have collaborated on several songs together — most recently the No. 1 hit "First Person Shooter" and "Evil Ways", from "For All the Dogs."
What we're watching: There shouldn't be a bad seat in the house as the tour features a stage that rotates 360 degrees.
- Other props include a flying Peter Pan, a huge UFO and dancing robots.
If you go: Tickets are still available for most shows but prices at most venues start above the $100 mark.
- Jan. 18, 19 — Denver (Ball Arena)
- Jan. 22, 23 — San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)
- Jan. 25, 26 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)
- Jan. 29, 30 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)
- Feb. 2, 4 — Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)
- Feb. 7, 8 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
- Feb. 12, 13 — St. Louis (Enterprise Arena)
- Feb. 16, 17 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)
- Feb. 20, 21 — Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)
- Feb. 24, 25 — Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
- Feb. 27, 28 — Buffalo, New York (KeyBank Center)
- March 2, 3 — Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)
- March 5 — Memphis, Tennessee (FedExForum)
- March 10 — Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)
- March 14, 15 — Belmont Park, New York (UBS Arena)*
- March 18 — State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center)*
- March 23, 24 — Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)*
- March 27 — Birmingham, Alabama (Legacy Arena at BJCC)*
* Shows are without J. Cole