Congressional committee chairs reached a deal Tuesday that would expand the federal child tax credit, after three years of pushing by Democrats and progressives.

Why it matters: It's a meaningful expansion that could lift as many as a half-million kids out of poverty and make about 5 million more less poor, according to an estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The proposal, which faces an uphill battle in the House, won't bring back the monthly checks that parents got in 2021, but would make it so millions more lower-income parents get a meaningful tax refund.

Catch up fast: The tax credit as written now largely benefits middle- and higher-earning households. That changed for one year in 2021, when it was expanded so that most parents up to a certain income level got monthly checks. Democrats and progressives have been gunning to restore that benefit ever since.

The deal announced Tuesday is the closest they've gotten. It wouldn't be as impactful as the 2021 checks, which lifted close to 3 million kids out of poverty.

But the expansion, which would expire in 2025, targets lower-earning households and aims to make the credit more equitable.

Called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, the deal was reached by the top lawmakers on the congressional tax writing committees: Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.).

State of play: Under the current law, parents can claim the credit on their taxes — up to $2,000 per child.

But lower-income parents, who don't owe taxes, can't get that maximum amount as a cash refund— as you can with the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Under current law a single parent with two children needs to make at least $28,000 a year to get the full credit, and a married couple needs more than $35,00.

For example, a mom with two kids who earns $40,000 a year gets a $4,000 tax break, while a parent earning $14,000 with two kids gets $1,725.

Stunning stat: There are 19 million children who, under the current law, are getting less than the $2,000 because their families' incomes are too low, according to an estimate from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

How it works: The tax deal reached Tuesday targets those lower-income families, increasing the amount of the credit that's refundable to the full $2,000 per child over three years.

It also eliminates a provision that effectively penalized lower-income families with more than one child.

The expansion would cost an additional $33 billion; that's the same amount the deal allocates to reinstating business tax breaks that were part of the Trump tax cuts.

Between the lines: Even progressives who oppose corporate tax breaks were applauding the deal on Tuesday — because they were able to secure a break for low-income families, too.