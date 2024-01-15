Microsoft offers Copilot subscriptions for consumers and small businesses

Microsoft on Monday announced new subscription AI services aimed at individuals and small businesses that will include, among other things, the ability to create custom chatbots.

Why it matters: The move allows access to tools that Microsoft had previously reserved for larger organizations.

Details: A $20-per-month Copilot Pro subscription includes access to Copilot in Office apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote. (This had previously been available only to large businesses with a Microsoft 365 subscription.)

Custom chatbots, which Microsoft is calling Copilot GPTs, are "coming soon."

The subscription also includes faster text-to-image creation as well as higher image quality and the option for images to be created in landscape image format. Subscribers also get priority access to updated models, starting today with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo.

Yes, but: The move opens up yet another area in which Microsoft and OpenAI are offering similar products targeting similar audiences.

OpenAi's ChatGPT Plus offers some of the same features, including the ability to create custom chatbots, at a similar price.

Microsoft says it expects that its custom Copilot GPTs will be interoperable at some point in the future with similar custom chatbots created by ChatGPT subscribers.

Meanwhile: Microsoft is also making its Copilot for Microsoft 365 available to smaller businesses. (It had previously been limited to businesses willing to buy 300 or more subscriptions.)