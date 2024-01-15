Majority of GOP Iowa caucusgoers would support Trump even if convicted: poll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks during a rally on Jan. 14 in Indianola, Iowa, ahead of the caucuses. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A majority of Republican Iowa caucuses voters said they'll support former President Trump even if he is convicted of a crime before the general election, according to a new poll.

Why it matters: Trump, the GOP presidential frontrunner faces charges in four jurisdictions, including alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

61% of likely GOP voters polled said their support wouldn't wane — and 19% said they'd be more likely to support Trump if convicted, per NBC News/Des Moines Register poll data released on Sunday.

18% said they'd be less likely to support him in a general election if he's convicted.

Zoom in: Among Trump supporters, 58% said a conviction wouldn't matter for supporting him.

An additional 35% said it a conviction would prompt them to support him more.

The other side: Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are competing for what is expected to be the No. 2 spot in today's Iowa caucuses.

56% of Haley's supporters said a Trump conviction wouldn't affect their November vote choice, but 41% said it would make them less likely to support Trump.

70% of DeSantis supporters said a conviction wouldn't matter to them, and 26% said it makes their support less likely.

Context: Voters will face the coldest caucus weather in decades in Iowa.

Except for Trump in 2020, the Republican Iowa caucuses winner has not been the eventual GOP presidential nominee in the past 20 years.

Methodology: The NBC News/Des Moines Register poll was conducted Jan. 7-12 with 705 likely Republican caucusgoers. It has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.7 percentage points.

Go deeper: Who won the last 20 years of Iowa caucuses