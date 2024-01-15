Majority of GOP Iowa caucusgoers would support Trump even if convicted: poll
A majority of Republican Iowa caucuses voters said they'll support former President Trump even if he is convicted of a crime before the general election, according to a new poll.
Why it matters: Trump, the GOP presidential frontrunner faces charges in four jurisdictions, including alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
- 61% of likely GOP voters polled said their support wouldn't wane — and 19% said they'd be more likely to support Trump if convicted, per NBC News/Des Moines Register poll data released on Sunday.
- 18% said they'd be less likely to support him in a general election if he's convicted.
Zoom in: Among Trump supporters, 58% said a conviction wouldn't matter for supporting him.
- An additional 35% said it a conviction would prompt them to support him more.
The other side: Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are competing for what is expected to be the No. 2 spot in today's Iowa caucuses.
- 56% of Haley's supporters said a Trump conviction wouldn't affect their November vote choice, but 41% said it would make them less likely to support Trump.
- 70% of DeSantis supporters said a conviction wouldn't matter to them, and 26% said it makes their support less likely.
Context: Voters will face the coldest caucus weather in decades in Iowa.
- Except for Trump in 2020, the Republican Iowa caucuses winner has not been the eventual GOP presidential nominee in the past 20 years.
Methodology: The NBC News/Des Moines Register poll was conducted Jan. 7-12 with 705 likely Republican caucusgoers. It has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.7 percentage points.
