Skip to main content
1 hour ago - World

Taiwan elects ruling party candidate as president, ignoring China's warnings

headshot
Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lai Ching-te leaves a booth while holding his ballot paper

Taiwan's Vice President and presidential candidate of ruling the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) William Lai leaves the voting booth on Saturday. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progress Party candidate William Lai won Saturday's presidential election after the main opposition candidate conceded defeat.

Why it matters: The Chinese government is likely to ratchet up its pressure campaign against Taiwan in response to the election of a politician that Beijing has called a "separatist through and through."

  • This election was viewed as a potential referendum on Taiwan's cross-Strait policies after eight years of DPP rule and growing pressure from Beijing.

What they're saying: "I want to thank the Taiwanese people for writing a new chapter in our democracy. We have shown the world how much we cherish our democracy," Lai said after the results on Saturday.

  • "As president I have an important responsibility to maintain peace and ability in the Taiwan Strait," he added.
  • Lai said he would uphold the cross-Strait status quo and pursue dialogue with China but that he is "determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China."

Details: By 8 pm local time, Lai had garnered more than 5 million votes, making it impossible for the rival Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih to catch up.

  • Hou conceded shortly thereafter and congratulated Lai on the victory.

The big picture: The DPP lost control of the legislature.

  • While no party secured a majority, KMT and third-party Taiwan People's Party had strong showings. That means the DPP and KMT will likely be competing for TPP support for their legislative agendas, said Lev Nachman, a political scientist at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Zoom in: "This is an unprecedented victory for Lai: a third straight presidential term for the same party," Raymond Kuo, director of the RAND Corporation's Taiwan Policy Initiative, told Axios.

  • "The KMT needs serious internal reform. The TPP's relatively strong showing mostly came at their expense."

Background: The Chinese government had previously warned against voting for Lai, saying his election would "trigger cross-Strait confrontation and conflict."

  • Researchers and Taiwanese government officials accused China of election interference in the months leading up to the election.
  • Discussions of Taiwan's election were heavily censored on China's social media.

What to watch: The Biden administration said earlier this week it will send an unofficial delegation including former senior officials to Taiwan after the election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper