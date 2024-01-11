Biden administration to send unofficial delegation to Taiwan after election

A supporter of the Kuomintang party waves a Taiwanese flag in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration will send an unofficial delegation including former senior officials to Taipei after this weekend's presidential election, senior administration officials said.

Why it matters: The visit will mark a show of support for Taiwan after months of intense pressure from China, which opposes Taiwan's self-governance, but is also likely to raise tensions with Beijing.

What they're saying: "We're focused on stability and status quo and talking via our normal channels of communication with both Beijing and Taipei," a senior administration official told reporters.

The official emphasized it is longstanding U.S. practice to send unofficial delegations including former senior officials to Taiwan and is consistent with the U.S.' one-China policy.

The visit is timed after the election to ensure that the U.S. does not appear to be endorsing any candidate or party, the official said.

Details: Three parties will vie for Taiwan’s presidency and control of the legislature on Saturday.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office on Thursday warned against voting for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate William Lai, whom Beijing views as a "separatist."

The big picture: Democratic governments, including the U.S., view Taiwan as an increasingly important partner amid concerns about China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

Many countries have sent delegations of current and former officials to Taiwan since the country lifted pandemic-era border restrictions in 2022.

