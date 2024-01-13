Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Sports

How to watch the NFL Playoffs 2024

headshot
Illustration of a spinning football on fire.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The NFL playoffs are here after 18 weeks of regular-season play.

Why it matters: The wild card weekend, divisional round and conference championships all lead to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

How it works: Playoffs begin with a six-game wild card weekend.

Rankings of teams:

AFC (American Football Conference)

  1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
  2. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
  4. Houston Texans (10-7)
  5. Cleveland Browns (11-6)
  6. Miami Dolphins (11-6)
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

NFC (National Football Conference)

  1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
  2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
  3. Detroit Lions (12-5)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
  5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
  6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
  7. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Wild Card weekend

  • Jan. 13, 14 and 15.
  • The 49ers and Ravens get a bye.

NFL playoff schedule: AFC matchups

  • Browns at Texans 4:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC
  • Dolphins at Chiefs: 8:15pm ET Saturday on Peacock
  • Steelers at Bills: 1pm ET Sunday on CBS

NFL playoff schedule: NFC matchups

  • Packers at Cowboys: 4:30pm ET Sunday on Fox
  • Rams at Lions: 8:15pm ET Sunday on NBC
  • Eagles at Buccaneers 8pm ET Monday on ABC and ESPN

The Divisional Round

  • Jan. 20 and 21. There will be four games with dates to be determined.
  • No. 1 seed Ravens and 49ers will each host the lowest remaining seed in their conference.

Conference Championships

  • Jan. 28. The games will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds in each conference.
  • The AFC Championship will be at 3pm ET on CBS.
  • The NFC Championship will be at 6:30pm ET on Fox.

Super Bowl LVIII

  • Feb. 11 at 6:30pm at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS.
  • There will be an alternate broadcast geared toward children on Nickelodeon.
  • Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.

More from Axios:

NFL dominates what's left of live TV viewership

Streaming guide: What's new on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Prime and more

Go deeper