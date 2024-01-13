2 hours ago - Sports
How to watch the NFL Playoffs 2024
The NFL playoffs are here after 18 weeks of regular-season play.
Why it matters: The wild card weekend, divisional round and conference championships all lead to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.
How it works: Playoffs begin with a six-game wild card weekend.
Rankings of teams:
AFC (American Football Conference)
- Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
- Buffalo Bills (11-6)
- Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
- Houston Texans (10-7)
- Cleveland Browns (11-6)
- Miami Dolphins (11-6)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
NFC (National Football Conference)
- San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
- Detroit Lions (12-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
- Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Wild Card weekend
- Jan. 13, 14 and 15.
- The 49ers and Ravens get a bye.
NFL playoff schedule: AFC matchups
- Browns at Texans 4:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC
- Dolphins at Chiefs: 8:15pm ET Saturday on Peacock
- Steelers at Bills: 1pm ET Sunday on CBS
NFL playoff schedule: NFC matchups
- Packers at Cowboys: 4:30pm ET Sunday on Fox
- Rams at Lions: 8:15pm ET Sunday on NBC
- Eagles at Buccaneers 8pm ET Monday on ABC and ESPN
The Divisional Round
- Jan. 20 and 21. There will be four games with dates to be determined.
- No. 1 seed Ravens and 49ers will each host the lowest remaining seed in their conference.
Conference Championships
- Jan. 28. The games will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds in each conference.
- The AFC Championship will be at 3pm ET on CBS.
- The NFC Championship will be at 6:30pm ET on Fox.
Super Bowl LVIII
- Feb. 11 at 6:30pm at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS.
- There will be an alternate broadcast geared toward children on Nickelodeon.
- Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.
