The NFL playoffs are here after 18 weeks of regular-season play.

Why it matters: The wild card weekend, divisional round and conference championships all lead to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

How it works: Playoffs begin with a six-game wild card weekend.

Rankings of teams:

AFC (American Football Conference)

Baltimore Ravens (13-4) Buffalo Bills (11-6) Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) Houston Texans (10-7) Cleveland Browns (11-6) Miami Dolphins (11-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

NFC (National Football Conference)

San Francisco 49ers (12-5) Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Detroit Lions (12-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) Los Angeles Rams (10-7) Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Wild Card weekend

Jan. 13, 14 and 15.

The 49ers and Ravens get a bye.

NFL playoff schedule: AFC matchups

Browns at Texans 4:30 pm ET Saturday on NBC

Dolphins at Chiefs: 8:15pm ET Saturday on Peacock

Steelers at Bills: 1pm ET Sunday on CBS

NFL playoff schedule: NFC matchups

Packers at Cowboys: 4:30pm ET Sunday on Fox

Rams at Lions: 8:15pm ET Sunday on NBC

Eagles at Buccaneers 8pm ET Monday on ABC and ESPN

The Divisional Round

Jan. 20 and 21. There will be four games with dates to be determined.

No. 1 seed Ravens and 49ers will each host the lowest remaining seed in their conference.

Conference Championships

Jan. 28. The games will be played at the homes of the highest remaining seeds in each conference.

The AFC Championship will be at 3pm ET on CBS.

The NFC Championship will be at 6:30pm ET on Fox.

Super Bowl LVIII

Feb. 11 at 6:30pm at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on CBS.

There will be an alternate broadcast geared toward children on Nickelodeon.

Fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.

