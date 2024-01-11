Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Max Burkholder as John and Seth MacFarlane as the voice of Ted in "Ted." Photo: Peacock

Here's what's new on Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime and Hulu.

Situational awareness: Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, will be available to stream Friday on Apple TV+.

What we're watching: A prequel to 2012's "Ted" in the form of a TV show, a new reality competition series from Netflix and a new Marvel show.

"Ted" — Available now on Peacock

The intrigue: Seth MacFarlane's 2012 film gets the prequel treatment in this series about a teenage John Bennett, his family and the teddy bear that came to life.

What they're saying: With MacFarlane juggling multiple projects simultaneously, we asked executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh about MacFarlane's level of involvement in "Ted."

"He was really hands-on with this project. He wrote the pilot, he directs and stars in all the episodes; I think this is a real labor of love for him," Walsh told Axios.

Quick takes: Picture a '90s family sitcom with the edgy humor MacFarlane's TV shows are known for.

"The Trust: A Game of Greed" — Available now on Netflix

What's happening: This new reality show brings 11 strangers from around the country under one roof to make one choice: Split $250,000 among them or eliminate competitors each day to make their share bigger.

Quick takes: This show has no frills and doesn't get bogged down with too many twists, elaborate challenges or surprise guests.

"Echo" — Available now on Disney+ and Hulu

State of play: Marvel's new series follows Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a highly skilled deaf martial artist who reconnects with her Native American roots while on the run from Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin.

Of note: This title is rated TV-MA, so you may have to change the settings in Disney+ to watch.

"Lift" — Available Friday on Netflix

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("Loki," "The Morning Show") star in this action thriller about a team of art thieves who are recruited to steal gold from a deadly terrorist.

"Self Reliance" — Available Friday on Hulu

Andy Samberg plays himself in this film in which he recruits a dull, middle-aged man (played by Jake Johnson) into participating in a dark web reality show where he will win $1 million if he can avoid being killed by the world's best assassins for 30 days.

"Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli" — Available now on Netflix

The former "SNL" star returns to the stage for his second Netflix comedy special, in which he talks about everything from his mom's dating life to his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" — Available Friday on Apple TV+

The first season of Safehouse Pictures' take on the Godzilla saga starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell comes to a conclusion.

What they're saying: "Fans can look forward to tremendous spectacle, surprising emotionality, and a couple of big surprises in the finale," Safehouse Pictures founders Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold told Axios.

"The Traitors" — Available Friday on Peacock

Alan Cumming hosts the second season of this reality competition series made up of cast members from shows including "Love Island," "Big Brother," "Survivor" and "The Challenge."

"Role Play" — Available now on Prime Video

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo star in yet another take on the "my spouse is secretly an assassin" trope.

"Criminal Record" — Available now on Apple TV+

This new British crime thriller series follows two detectives at different stages of their careers, trying to find common ground in order to solve a murder case.

"Break Point" — Available Saturday on Netflix