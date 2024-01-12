1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Des Moines restaurant unveils caucus-themed food, including "Meatball Ron"
Zombie Burger unveils its Iowa caucuses-themed food menu Friday.
- The quirky downtown restaurant is starting with "Mom-Aswamy's Spaghetti" ($15.99) — a sandwich made with spaghetti and meatballs that nods to Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP candidate who used Eminem's music on the campaign trail before getting hit with a cease-and-desist letter.
Driving the news: The sandwich kicks off a weekend of $15.99 caucus creations:
- Saturday: "Meatball Ron," a meatball patty with mozzarella, fried banana, marinara and a "hidden" garlic bread lift.
- Sunday: "American History 101," a double pimento cheese patty with pulled pork, bacon, fried okra and Carolina Gold sauce.
- Caucus Monday: "Day One Dic-Tator" — a Flamin' Hot Cheeto orange kielbasa with Russian dressing.
The intrigue: If you don't want a meal, try a "Sleepy Joe Shake" with Sleepytime tea-mint syrup ($9) or the "Dark Brandon Shake" with Red Hots candy ($9).
If you go: Open 11am-10pm Fri-Sat; 11am-9pm Sun-Mon, 300 East Grand Ave.