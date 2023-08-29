Eminem to Vivek Ramaswamy: Stop using my music
Eminem has taken issue with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music on the campaign trail.
Driving the news: Music publisher BMI wrote a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy's lawyer on Aug. 23, writing that any future performances by the campaign will be considered "a material breach of the agreement."
- "BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions," per the letter obtained by Axios.
- "BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," per the letter, first reported on by the Daily Mail.
What they're saying: Ramaswamy's campaign seemed inclined to honor Eminem's wishes.
- "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady," a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign told Axios.
The big picture: The letter was sent more than a week after Ramaswamy, 38, delivered an impromptu performance of Eminem's 2002 song "Lose Yourself" at a stop during the Iowa State Fair.
- A political newcomer and the youngest candidate in the GOP Field, Ramaswamy has leaned into his youth to distinguish himself in the crowded field.
Between the lines: Former President Trump and other politicians have received similar cease-and-desist letters in the past from musicians. Trump has received similar orders from Adele and the Rolling Stones.
