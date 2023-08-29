Eminem to Vivek Ramaswamy: Stop using my music

Eminem performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Eminem has taken issue with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music on the campaign trail.

Driving the news: Music publisher BMI wrote a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy's lawyer on Aug. 23, writing that any future performances by the campaign will be considered "a material breach of the agreement."

"BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions," per the letter obtained by Axios.

"BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto," per the letter, first reported on by the Daily Mail.

What they're saying: Ramaswamy's campaign seemed inclined to honor Eminem's wishes.

"Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady," a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign told Axios.

The big picture: The letter was sent more than a week after Ramaswamy, 38, delivered an impromptu performance of Eminem's 2002 song "Lose Yourself" at a stop during the Iowa State Fair.

A political newcomer and the youngest candidate in the GOP Field, Ramaswamy has leaned into his youth to distinguish himself in the crowded field.

Between the lines: Former President Trump and other politicians have received similar cease-and-desist letters in the past from musicians. Trump has received similar orders from Adele and the Rolling Stones.

