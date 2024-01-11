Microsoft overtakes Apple as largest U.S. company on AI boost

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Ycharts, Axios Calcuations; Chart: Axios Visuals

Microsoft has overtaken Apple as the largest U.S. company by market value.

Why it matters: It's a potential changing of the guard among tech titans.

The big picture: Microsoft has briefly overtaken Apple as the most valuable U.S. company on a couple of occasions since COVID hit.

Microsoft's recent romp higher — it's up more than 60% over the last 12 months, compared to Apple's 38% — reflects the fact that it's seen as well positioned for the AI boom that many investors view as a near certainty.

State of play: Microsoft was roughly flat on Thursday while Apple had slipped by about 0.8% shortly before noon.