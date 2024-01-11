What football's losing with the departure of three legendary coaches

With a series of dramatic announcements over the past 24 hours, three of football's legendary coaches — Bill Belichick, Nick Saban and Pete Carroll — left their long-held jobs and identities behind.

Why it matters: The trio have dominated college and professional football over the last two-plus decades, and the teams they've coached have defined the sport for generations of fans.

What's happening: Belichick is out as the head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons — and one of the most successful dynasties in history, Axios Boston's Mike Deehan writes.

Alabama's Nick Saban, perhaps the best college coach ever, retired yesterday. He won seven national championships in his 28-year coaching career — six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll — one of just three head coaches to win a college national championship (at USC) and a Super Bowl ring — was unexpectedly canned.

🔎 Zoom in: Between the three coaches, there are 17 combined national championships and Super Bowl wins. True to their identity as legends, each had a mystique that went beyond football tactics and strategy.

Belichick's mien evoked a grumpy lobster boat captain, "grimacing on the New England sideline like he's miles from shore in a storm," Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay writes.

Saban stoically built Alabama into a team that was feared. Everyone else in the sport grew tired of his winning ways.

Carroll — at least in football terms — was something of a hippy. He talked about leading teams in a "loving, compassionate, empathetic way."

Between the lines: Belichick, 71, wants to remain an NFL head coach and will likely look for another job, ESPN reports. Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an adviser.