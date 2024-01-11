What football's losing with the departure of three legendary coaches
With a series of dramatic announcements over the past 24 hours, three of football's legendary coaches — Bill Belichick, Nick Saban and Pete Carroll — left their long-held jobs and identities behind.
Why it matters: The trio have dominated college and professional football over the last two-plus decades, and the teams they've coached have defined the sport for generations of fans.
What's happening: Belichick is out as the head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons — and one of the most successful dynasties in history, Axios Boston's Mike Deehan writes.
- Alabama's Nick Saban, perhaps the best college coach ever, retired yesterday. He won seven national championships in his 28-year coaching career — six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU.
- Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll — one of just three head coaches to win a college national championship (at USC) and a Super Bowl ring — was unexpectedly canned.
🔎 Zoom in: Between the three coaches, there are 17 combined national championships and Super Bowl wins. True to their identity as legends, each had a mystique that went beyond football tactics and strategy.
- Belichick's mien evoked a grumpy lobster boat captain, "grimacing on the New England sideline like he's miles from shore in a storm," Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay writes.
- Saban stoically built Alabama into a team that was feared. Everyone else in the sport grew tired of his winning ways.
- Carroll — at least in football terms — was something of a hippy. He talked about leading teams in a "loving, compassionate, empathetic way."
Between the lines: Belichick, 71, wants to remain an NFL head coach and will likely look for another job, ESPN reports. Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an adviser.