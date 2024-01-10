Jan 10, 2024 - Politics & Policy
Chris Christie caught on hot mic saying Nikki Haley is going to get "smoked"
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic talking about his fellow GOP presidential candidates Wednesday shortly before suspending his campaign.
Driving the news: Christie was heard saying former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who has solidified her second-place polling in New Hampshire, is going to get "smoked."
- "She's not up for this," he continued.
Zoom in: "[Haley] spent $68 million so far just on TV," Christie said, adding that DeSantis spent $59 million while his campaign spent $12 million.
- "I mean, who's punching above their weight, and who's getting a return on their investment," Christie said.
Of note: The former New Jersey governor also said a "petrified" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called him.
- The audio on the event livestream turned off after that comment.