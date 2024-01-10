Chris Christie caught on hot mic saying Nikki Haley is going to get "smoked"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (L) and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley speak during a break in the fourth Republican presidential primary debate on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic talking about his fellow GOP presidential candidates Wednesday shortly before suspending his campaign.

Driving the news: Christie was heard saying former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who has solidified her second-place polling in New Hampshire, is going to get "smoked."

"She's not up for this," he continued.

Zoom in: "[Haley] spent $68 million so far just on TV," Christie said, adding that DeSantis spent $59 million while his campaign spent $12 million.

"I mean, who's punching above their weight, and who's getting a return on their investment," Christie said.

Of note: The former New Jersey governor also said a "petrified" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called him.

The audio on the event livestream turned off after that comment.

Go deeper: Flashback to Christie's many attacks on Trump