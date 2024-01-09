Jan 9, 2024 - Business
BlackRock is laying off 600 employees
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, on Tuesday announced that it will lay off around 600 people, or 3% of its global workforce.
Driving the news: In an internal email reviewed by Axios, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and president Rob Kapito wrote that 2024 presents a "distinctly different landscape" requiring "businesses across the firm ... to reallocate resources."
- Ultimately, however, the company expects to have a "larger workforce" by the end of 2024.
Context: This marks BlackRock's third round of recent job cuts, Pensions & Investments notes.
The big picture: Banks and other financial institutions reduced headcount last year as rising interest rates choked deal flow and investments into new projects.
- There were at least 62,000 jobs eliminated in 2023 by 20 of the biggest banks in the world, the Financial Times estimates — one of the heaviest such years since the financial crisis of 2007-2008, when 140,000 roles were erased.
