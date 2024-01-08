Charted: Pay is beating inflation again

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are now getting an actual pay raise, even after accounting for inflation.

Why it matters: Rising real — that is, inflation-adjusted — earnings are a basic indication of improving standards of living.

Driving the news: Average hourly earnings of private sector employees rose at an annual rate of 4.1% in December, according to Friday's job report, a smidge higher than the 4% gain in November, and roughly 1 percentage point above the 3.1% annual rise inflation that month.

December CPI data is due Thursday morning.

Yes, but: Don't expect spontaneous parades. From April 2021 to June 2023 — more than two years — inflation was significantly higher than earnings, meaning that workers' standards of living fell sharply.

The bottom line: It'll likely take a long stretch of real wage gains before Americans feel better after that inflationary pinch.

Go deeper: Why 2024 could be a year of American optimism