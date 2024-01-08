Democratic bill would block security clearances for Jan. 6 rioters
A House Democrat introduced legislation Monday aimed at blocking participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol from obtaining access to classified national security information.
Why it matters: The move comes as Republicans have softened their condemnations of the rioters, with Trump and his allies going so far as to label Jan. 6 defendants as "hostages."
Driving the news: The three-page bill, introduced by Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.), would add two questions to SF-86 – a questionnaire that applicants for national security positions must fill out to obtain security clearances:
- ''Have you ever been a member of, associated with, or knowingly engaged in activities conducted by an organization or movement that spreads conspiracy theories and false information about the United States Government?''
- ''Did you participate in the activities occurring at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, or in any similar activity?''
Zoom in: The new questions would require applicants to answer "yes" or "no" to the questions.
- If they answer yes, the form should give them space to describe "the nature of, and reasons for" their actions, the bill says.
What they're saying: "January 6, 2021, was one of the darkest days in our nation's history. The events of that day demand deep reflection and accountability," said Nickel.
- "The Security Clearance Improvement Act is a common sense solution to ensure that conspiracy theorists or those who were at the Capitol on January 6th get nowhere near classified information or our country's national security secrets."
- The bill was previously introduced by former Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D - Fla.), who was a member of the Jan. 6 select committee.