Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The average ticket price for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship between Michigan and Washington is the highest since the 2017 season, according to data SeatGeek shared with Axios.

By the numbers: The average ticket costs $2,845, about $1,100 more than the previous year's game between TCU and Georgia in Los Angeles.

The "get-in" price for Monday's game is $1,302.

State of play: Tickets to the 2017 season National Championship in Atlanta between Alabama and Georgia averaged $3,035.

SeatGeek says those prices were likely due to the proximity of the schools to the venue.

What they're saying: The ticket reseller told Axios the prices for this game may be driven by fan excitement.

"A 'win' for either school would mark the first since the 1990s," said Jenna McKernan, SeatGeek's manager of PR and communications.

Michigan's last championship was in the 1997 season. Washington's was the 1991 season.

Yes, but: SeatGeek's regional data shows that Texas residents make up 45% of ticket sales while Michigan and Washington residents make up 11% and 3%, respectively.

The game is being played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Go deeper: How to watch Michigan vs. Washington in National Championship