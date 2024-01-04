A group of conservative media and business executives met with The Messenger founder Jimmy Finkelstein on Wednesday to discuss acquiring a majority stake in his digital news outlet, two sources familiar with the conversation tell Axios. Why it matters: The proposal — $30 million for a 51% position — could provide The Messenger with a much-needed lifeline, but it would require Finkelstein to give up control.

Axios reported earlier today that The Messenger has been seeking to raise $20 million in new funding, on the heels of recent layoffs.

Details: The investor group met with Finkelstein at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida private club and residence of former President Trump.

It includes Omeed Malik, a financier who backed Tucker Carlson's new media venture; Garrett Ventry, a Republican political operative; Ryan Coyne, founder of digital media agency Starboard; and George Farmer, the former CEO of Parler who sits on the board of Britain's conservative news network, GB News.

They aren't interested in getting involved with the company's editorial efforts, but they believe The Messenger needs to create more revenue opportunities beyond traffic-based advertising and events.

The Messenger executives said at launch that the news outlet was nonpartisan, and it's made a point to hire journalists across a wide array of topics.

By the numbers: The company, which launched last May with $50 million, generated less than $5 million in revenue last year and is unprofitable, according to a source familiar with the figures.

The proposed deal would give the new investors roughly a 51% stake in the company for $30 million.

Most media companies are today valued between one and five times their annual revenue, although some are valued below revenue (e.g., BuzzFeed, Arena Group).

The bottom line: Sources tell Axios that Finkelstein said he would consider the offer but that nothing was finalized during the conversation.

A spokesperson for The Messenger said that the company is considering a number of financial options.

