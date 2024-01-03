The stock market’s “January effect,” explained

Share on email (opens in new window)

Stocks tend to outperform in January — in a well-known market mystery that still defies clear explanation. Why it matters: The so-called January effect is a seasonal stock market behavior that runs counter to the "efficient market hypothesis" which says stock prices are fundamentally random and unpredictable.

Backstory: Academics first quantified January outperformance in the 1940s, but the key paper on the topic dates from 1976.

It found that, from 1904 to 1974, the average stock market return during January was nearly 3.5%, about eight times higher than the monthly return during the remainder of the year, which averaged 0.4%.

Subsequent studies updated the findings. A 2003 paper that looked at the years 1947 to 2000 found sharply higher returns for January, as did a 2008 paper looking at data from 1927 to 2004.

Go deeper: Two main theories have been proposed about why this should be: tax-loss selling and window dressing.

With tax-loss selling, the idea is that U.S. investors sell a lot of losing stocks in December to generate losses they can use to reduce their taxable income, and therefore lower their tax bills.

That generates abnormal downward pressure on the market in December, subsiding in January, giving stocks a bit of a bounce.

The wind0w-dressing hypothesis suggests professional money managers purge poor-performing stocks from portfolios in December to avoid reporting embarrassing holdings in end-of-year documents, then often repurchase them in January, providing a fillip to the market.

Yes, but: There are some weak spots in those arguments.

For instance, data shows a January effect for stocks before there was an income tax — it was introduced in 1913.

There are documented January effects for stock markets in many countries with very different tax systems.

💭 My thought bubble: While the machinations of money managers probably do play a big role in the phenomenon, I like to think the January effect is evidence of the human spirit at work, too.

Some behavioral economists — who apply psychological insights to their analysis of the economy — agree.

Citing findings that the turn of the calendar year typically injects a momentary bit of optimism into the market, a 2011 paper in the Journal of Behavioral Finance found that "the January Effect is at least partly driven by investor optimism at the turn of the year."

The bottom line: It may not last, but here's hoping you're feeling that bit of optimism as 2024 gets going.