New California law banning guns in most public places takes effect

A person holding a handgun in a gun store in Glendale, California, in 2007. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

A new law in California that prohibits people from carrying concealed guns in most public places was allowed to take effect on Monday after a federal appeals court stayed a lower-court block against it. Why it matters: The law will be in effect as legal challenges against it continue through the courts.

Catch up quickly: It is designed to prevent people, including those with permits, from carrying concealed firearms in 26 spaces, such as parks, playgrounds, sidewalks, school parking areas, churches, banks and zoos.

A U.S. district judge in late December blocked the law from taking effect, ruling it violated the 2nd Amendment, AP reports.

That ruling was then stayed by a federal appeals court on Saturday and allowed it to take effect on New Year's Day.

What they're saying: California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) office praised the appeals court's ruling over the weekend, saying it would "allow our common-sense gun laws to remain in place while we appeal the district court's dangerous ruling."

The governor added in a separate post that he will continue pushing for stronger gun laws in 2024.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association, which sued to block the law, said on Monday the appeals court's ruling was not supported by "the law and the facts" and promised to continue its legal challenge to get the law overturned.

The big picture: The new gun restrictions were among several wide-ranging laws to take effect on Jan. 1 in California, with additional laws coming online later this year.

Go deeper ... Gender-neutral toy aisles, blackout license plates, anti-book bans: New laws for 2024