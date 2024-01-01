Updated Jan 1, 2024 - World
New Year's 2024 around the world, in photos
Lights flashed, confetti fell and fireworks crackled around the world on Sunday night to mark the arrival of 2024.
Celebrations in photos:
A New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing.
Fireworks explode over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.
Celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile.
Revelers gather in Red Square in Moscow.
Celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, included drones as well as fireworks.
Fireworks over Lusail Boulevard in Doha, Qatar.
Fireworks over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
People pack into New York's Times Square.
A couple ties the knot on NYE in Las Vegas.
