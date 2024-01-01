Skip to main content
Updated Jan 1, 2024 - World

New Year's 2024 around the world, in photos

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris is illuminated during New Year's celebrations. Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

Lights flashed, confetti fell and fireworks crackled around the world on Sunday night to mark the arrival of 2024.

Celebrations in photos:

Photo: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty

A New Year's Eve countdown event in Beijing.

Photo: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks explode over the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

Photo: Joaquin Madrid/NurPhoto via Getty

Celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile.

Photo: Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP via Getty

Revelers gather in Red Square in Moscow.

Photo: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty

Celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, included drones as well as fireworks.

Photo: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty

Fireworks over Lusail Boulevard in Doha, Qatar.

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Fireworks over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

People pack into New York's Times Square.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A couple ties the knot on NYE in Las Vegas.

