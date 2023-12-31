On New Year's Eve in Times Square, more than a ton of confetti will drop to ring in 2024 — and written on over 130,000 pieces of it will be wishes from all over the world.

What's happening: The Times Square Alliance collected thousands of wishes from 154 different countries through online submissions and a physical wishing wall in New York City in December.

Those wishes will be mixed with confetti that falls at midnight Dec. 31, covering Times Square with thousands of hopes and dreams.

What they're saying: "We saw a lot of 'health', 'happiness', and 'peace' this year," Times Square Alliance vice president TJ Witham told Axios.

Here's a look at just a few of those New Year's wishes:

"It's always been a wish of mine to spend New Year's in Times Square. One day I will. Until then, this note will make it there for me."

"May I eat a lot of delicious foods!!"

"I want to succeed in my first year of medicine to one day become a pediatric surgeon."

"My wish is to become financially stable but also take my mom on her bucket list trips."

"I want the war end in Ukraine and my father will come back home and live under the peaceful sky."

"My wish is for my dad to never forget how much I love him. #dementiacaregiver"

"I wish to hug a chicken."

"I wish for the world to be a little less homophobic and a lot more accepting in 2024."

"I wish for a year where I finally have the courage to do the things I'm scared to do and achieve the things I've dreamt of."

"I wish that the climate crisis will end."

"I'd love to go horseback riding with Reba McEntire!"

"I wish to see my 99th birthday and make it to my granddaughter's wedding in September!!"

"My wish is that my wife be pain free, happy, healthy and come to know how truly special she is."

"To have a complete historical American Girl doll collection."

"That there will be no wars in my daughter's lifetime."

