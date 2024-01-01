"A nice surprise": North Carolina family welcomes New Year's baby

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jonathan and Rachel Cannon pose with their newborn baby who arrived at 12:06am at a Concord, N.C., hospital. Photo: Courtesy of Atrium Health

This year kicked off with confetti, new tax laws and a baby boy for the Cannon family near Charlotte, North Carolina. What's happening: Six minutes after midnight, parents Jonathan and Rachel Cannon celebrated the start of 2024 with the birth of their 7-pound, 3-ounce, 19.76 inches-long baby boy at Atrium Health Cabarrus hospital. Nearby Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center reported another baby was born exactly one minute later at 12:07am.

While it's likely the most famous, this isn't the only holiday birthday for the Cannon family. Mom Rachel was born on Valentine's Day and her first son, now 3, was born on Thanksgiving Day.

What they're saying: "This was a nice surprise and a very interesting journey," Rachel said on a Zoom call Monday morning.

Rachel wasn't expecting a New Year's baby. Her due date was Jan. 8.

Baby Cannon has yet to be named but will be leaving the hospital with a commemorative beanie, swaddle blanket and Atrium Health's title of First Baby of 2024.

More first babies of the year:

In Columbus, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center welcomed a baby just as the ball dropped. Parents Emily and Tanner Stiles' baby girl was born at midnight weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

Emily, whose due date was about four weeks away, said she didn't expect to have a New Year's baby, but was "doing good."

Emily and Tanner Stiles of Pickaway County pose with their newborn, who arrived at midnight Jan. 1. Photo courtesy of OhioHealth.

In Detroit, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital's first baby was born 14 seconds after midnight. Baby Ka'Von weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces and is 18.5 inches long.

Parents Keshana Brooks and Raekwon Watkins of Detroit pose with their New Year's baby Ka'Von at DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital. Photo courtesy of Metro Detroit.

In Portland, Oregon Health & Science University hospital welcomed a yet-to-be-named baby girl at 12:12am. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 18 ½ inches long at birth.

In D.C., Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center said their first 2024 baby was a 4-pound, 11-ounce girl that arrived at 12:37am, 7News reports.

In La Mesa, California, Sharp Grossmont Hospital welcomed baby Delilah Pierangelo at 12:54am, Sharp HealthCare announced in a release.

In Chicago, Advocate Health Care named Ocean their first baby of the year at 3:18am at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital to parents Emily and Wes Ortman from Wheeling, Illinois.

Ocean arrived weighing 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces and 18.75 inches-long.