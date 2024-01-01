Jan 1, 2024 - Politics & Policy
Biden's strong stock market still trails Trump's
Stocks have soared under President Biden, although not by quite as much as they had at the same point in former President Trump's term.
Why it matters: Voters often feel like stock market performance is a gauge of America's economic health, and of presidential policy, even if most economists would disagree.
By the numbers: The S&P 500 climbed 25.9% between Biden's inauguration and Friday's market close, which is the last day of trading in 2023.
- It rose 42.3% during the similar period for Trump, which was shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic sent stocks into a temporary tailspin. Former President Obama topped them both, with an S&P 500 gain of 48.6% during the relevant period.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average has climbed 21.9% under Biden, whereas it grew 44.6% for Trump. The Nasdaq composite index is up 13.8% under Biden and was up 62% for Trump.
The bottom line: There's still a lot of trading days left before next November.