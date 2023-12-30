Share on email (opens in new window)

Apartments along the beach in Capitola, California, are boarded up on Dec. 30, 2023 as huge surf batters the West Coast. Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AFP via Getty Images

Waves soaring as high as 25 feet are slamming coastal California and southern Oregon for the third day, flooding homes and businesses, damaging beachside streets and washing away parked cars.

The big picture: In at least one instance, an evacuation warning was issued on Saturday due to the possibility of life-threatening conditions, with structural damages and injuries already reported in Ventura County, California.

The warning applies to homes bordering the Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Avenue South to Emma Wood Group Camp, the Ventura County Fire Department reported.

Details: Coastal flood and high surf warnings remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday at Ventura County beaches.

"Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore," the National Weather Service reported.

It also warned of possible damage to coastal structures and roadways and strong waves and rip currents that "will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties."

Our thought bubble: The damaging high waves are the result of a parade of storms lined up across the Pacific, Axios senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman wrote.

Waves as high as 25 feet have been common, with so-called "rogue waves" exceeding this.

An El Niño climate pattern in the tropical Pacific is helping to give rise to these storms while also slightly elevating sea levels, on top of human-caused sea level rise, Freedman continued. This makes the waves more impactful for communities.

