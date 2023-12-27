U.S. forces destroy swarm of drones and missiles launched by Houthis

The USS Laboon passing through the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey in June 2021. Photo: Muhammed Gencebay Gur/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

U.S. forces in the Middle East destroyed a swarm of drones and missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels during an hours-long attack in the Red Sea on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command said.

Why it matters: A surge of Houthi attacks in recent weeks has disrupted international shipping, and prompted the U.S. to step up its military presence in the region.

The confrontation came just little over a week after the U.S. expanded a multinational maritime security force to protect ships in the Red Sea from attacks launched by the Houthis.

Shipping giants including Maersk had rerouted ships away from critical shipping channels in the Red Sea due to the Houthi attacks. Maersk announced Sunday that it would be resuming those shipments.

The big picture: Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East have stepped up their attacks on Israel and on U.S. forces in the region during the Israel-Hamas war.

Tuesday's Houthi attack came a day after other Iranian-backed groups launched a drone attack against Erbil air base in Iraq, injuring three American service members.

In response to that attack and others, the U.S. destroyed three facilities used by Iranian proxies through a round of airstrikes on Tuesday, according to CENTCOM.

The Houthis say they are conducting the attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians. Prior to Tuesday's attempted missile and drone strikes, the group had vowed to continue its attacks despite the expanded U.S.-led security force.

Driving the news: U.S. Central Command said U.S. fighter jets and a warship shot down a dozen suicide drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles over a 10-hour period on Tuesday.

They were downed by the USS Laboon and F/A-18 Super Hornets from the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

CENTCOM added that there was no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries.

Go deeper ... Mapped: Houthi shipping vessel attacks around the Red Sea