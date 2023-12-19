What to know about Red Sea attacks disrupting shipping

Cargo ships at Israel's Haifa commercial shipping port in the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Global shipping giants are rerouting vessels away from the Red Sea as conflicts related to the Hamas-Israel war spread.

Driving the news: In response to the war, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea before or after they move through the Suez Canal.

Mediterranean Shipping Company — the world's largest container line — as well Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and Equinor have all announced similar decisions over the past several days.

Energy major BP today followed suit.

Why it matters: Roughly 12% of global trade depends on the Suez Canal, which connects the Red and Mediterranean seas and serves as a shortcut for goods to move between Asia and Europe.

The impact: Ships that would previously have used the Suez will have to travel around Africa's southern tip, extending trips by about six to 14 days, Guy Platten, secretary-general of the trade group International Chamber of Shipping, tells Axios.

And while it's too early to predict changes in shipping rates, Platten noted that there's already been an increase in insurance costs. Rates that are typically about 0.04% of a ship's value are now up to about 0.1% for shipowners.

"[It's] quite a steep increase ... and all these things can have a knock-on effect clearly going forward," he says.

The big picture: The disruption, coupled with drought-induced congestion at the Panama Canal, is now threatening "to squelch a recovery in global trade and boost transportation costs just as inflation is cooling across the world," Bloomberg notes.

What we're watching: The attacks have added pressure for a U.S. military response.

The Biden administration has sent messages to the Houthi rebels in Yemen via several channels recently, warning them to stop their attacks, Axios' Barak Ravid has reported.

Monday afternoon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a revamped maritime task force that will escort ships in the Red Sea and deter Houthi attacks.

